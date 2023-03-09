EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 29 ($0.35) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 32 ($0.38).

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 38 ($0.46) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 40 ($0.48) to GBX 35 ($0.42) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 20th.

EnQuest Stock Performance

Shares of ENQ stock opened at GBX 19.60 ($0.24) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.67. The stock has a market cap of £370.44 million, a PE ratio of 65.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.69. EnQuest has a 1 year low of GBX 18.06 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 37.35 ($0.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at EnQuest

About EnQuest

In related news, insider Amjad Bseisu purchased 4,222,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £886,626.93 ($1,066,169.95). Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

