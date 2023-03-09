Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,791% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.
MRVI opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.31. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $41.82.
Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 57.88% and a net margin of 24.94%. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVI shares. UBS Group cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
