Head to Head Survey: ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) vs. Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) and ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and ShockWave Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$21.46 million N/A N/A ShockWave Medical $489.73 million 14.50 $216.00 million $5.70 34.13

ShockWave Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Quoin Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 ShockWave Medical 1 2 5 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and ShockWave Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,943.48%. ShockWave Medical has a consensus price target of $248.22, suggesting a potential upside of 27.61%. Given Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Quoin Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ShockWave Medical.

Volatility and Risk

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShockWave Medical has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and ShockWave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A -1,295.41% -207.84% ShockWave Medical 44.10% 59.99% 45.20%

Summary

ShockWave Medical beats Quoin Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Kefar Sava, Israel.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. The company was founded by Daniel Hawkins, John M. Adams, and Todd J. Brinton in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

