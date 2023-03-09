Financial Comparison: Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) vs. California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ)

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) and California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Crescent Point Energy and California Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 California Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus target price of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 110.41%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than California Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

32.7% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of California Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and California Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy $3.46 billion 1.12 $1.14 billion $2.02 3.47 California Resources $2.63 billion 0.00 -$28.00 million N/A N/A

Crescent Point Energy has higher revenue and earnings than California Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy 34.47% 14.19% 9.43% California Resources -95.33% -4.31% -3.78%

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats California Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2019, the company had net proved reserves of 644 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California. On July 15, 2020, California Resources Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

