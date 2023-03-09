Critical Contrast: Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMMCF) versus Its Rivals

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) is one of 328 public companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Summit Industrial Income REIT to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Summit Industrial Income REIT and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Industrial Income REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33 Summit Industrial Income REIT Competitors 2361 12116 13463 313 2.42

Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has a consensus price target of $22.83, indicating a potential upside of 32.25%. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 18.06%. Given Summit Industrial Income REIT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Summit Industrial Income REIT is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Summit Industrial Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Summit Industrial Income REIT pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 174.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.1% of Summit Industrial Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A 29.50 Summit Industrial Income REIT Competitors $905.23 million $161.75 million 13.03

Summit Industrial Income REIT’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Summit Industrial Income REIT. Summit Industrial Income REIT is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A Summit Industrial Income REIT Competitors 12.25% -4.77% 2.27%

Summary

Summit Industrial Income REIT competitors beat Summit Industrial Income REIT on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.