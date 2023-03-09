Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Verona Pharma plc’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verona Pharma in a report released on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Verona Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Verona Pharma Trading Up 2.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. Verona Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 3,969,496 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $86,415,927.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,255,896 shares in the company, valued at $789,290,855.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verona Pharma news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 3,969,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $86,415,927.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,255,896 shares in the company, valued at $789,290,855.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $1,272,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,775,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,684,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,897,552 shares of company stock worth $91,123,511. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Verona Pharma by 18.6% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,831,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth $1,022,000. NEA Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 9.3% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,584,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,076,000 after purchasing an additional 476,190 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 54.5% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,249,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.



