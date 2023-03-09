SIGA Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 39.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 24,550 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $5.92 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

