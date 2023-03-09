Kirkland’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,808 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,683% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.

Kirkland’s Trading Up 1.3 %

KIRK opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.84. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66.

Insider Transactions at Kirkland’s

In other news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 40,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $143,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,609.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Osmium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 9.0% in the third quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 187.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 211,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 138,047 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

