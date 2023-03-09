Kirkland’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,808 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,683% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.
KIRK opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.84. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66.
In other news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 40,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $143,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,609.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
