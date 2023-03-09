Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Asensus Surgical in a report issued on Monday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Asensus Surgical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share.

Shares of ASXC opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. Asensus Surgical has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $160.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, Director Andrea Biffi bought 293,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $208,084.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 492,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,898.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Asensus Surgical by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,431,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 575,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Asensus Surgical by 3,552.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,040,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,823 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Asensus Surgical by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 565,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 240,648 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Asensus Surgical by 41.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 296,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery.

