Analyzing Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) and Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY)

Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Rating) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and Vipshop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A Vipshop 6.05% 16.75% 9.48%

Risk & Volatility

Onion Global has a beta of -3.38, suggesting that its share price is 438% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vipshop has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Vipshop 0 4 5 0 2.56

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Onion Global and Vipshop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Vipshop has a consensus price target of $13.18, suggesting a potential downside of 10.83%. Given Vipshop’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vipshop is more favorable than Onion Global.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Onion Global and Vipshop’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $401.23 million 0.02 -$55.90 million N/A N/A Vipshop $14.96 billion 0.67 $913.24 million $1.45 10.19

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than Onion Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Vipshop shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Onion Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Vipshop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vipshop beats Onion Global on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous. It operates through the following segments: Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others. The Vip.com segment refers to online sales. The Shan Shan Outlets segment represents revenue from outlet stores. The Others segment includes internet finance, offline shops and city outlets. The company was founded by Ya Shen and Xiao Bo Hong on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

