Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) vs. Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Head to Head Review

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) and Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Essentra and Dundee Precious Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essentra $1.32 billion 0.63 $36.99 million N/A N/A Dundee Precious Metals $569.79 million 2.11 $35.90 million $0.20 31.59

Essentra has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee Precious Metals.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Essentra has a beta of -0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Essentra and Dundee Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essentra 0 0 0 0 N/A Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Dundee Precious Metals has a consensus price target of $10.54, indicating a potential upside of 66.85%. Given Dundee Precious Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dundee Precious Metals is more favorable than Essentra.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Essentra and Dundee Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essentra N/A N/A N/A Dundee Precious Metals 6.30% 12.85% 11.14%

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats Essentra on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essentra

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products. The Packaging division provides cartons, leaflets, self-adhesive labels, and printed foils for use in blister packs; and packaging and authentication solutions to the health and personal care sectors. The Filter division offers filters and packaging solutions to the roll own segments; analytical laboratory services; and e-cigarette and heat not burn solutions for next generation products. The company was formerly known as Filtrona plc and changed its name to Essentra plc in June 2013. Essentra plc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc. is an international gold mining company. engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production. The Ada Tepe segment engages in the production of gold in Bulgaria. The Tsumeb segment represents the smelter operation. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of general and administrative costs, corporate social responsibility expenses, exploration and development projects, and other income and cost items. The company was founded by Nathan Edward Goodman on September 2, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

