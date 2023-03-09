Reviewing Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) & LadRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) and LadRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Aziyo Biologics has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LadRx has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aziyo Biologics and LadRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aziyo Biologics $47.39 million 1.31 -$24.83 million ($2.84) -1.58 LadRx N/A N/A -$6.70 million ($0.15) N/A

Profitability

LadRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aziyo Biologics. Aziyo Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LadRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Aziyo Biologics and LadRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aziyo Biologics -77.08% -1,819.23% -60.62% LadRx N/A -67.61% -45.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aziyo Biologics and LadRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aziyo Biologics 0 0 3 0 3.00 LadRx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aziyo Biologics presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 127.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.9% of Aziyo Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of LadRx shares are held by institutional investors. 39.9% of Aziyo Biologics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of LadRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LadRx beats Aziyo Biologics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device. The company also provides cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons. In addition, it offers Fiber VBM, ViBone, and OsteGro V that are human tissue-derived bone allografts designed to protect and preserve native bone cells; and SimpliDerm, a pre-hydrated HADM designed to repair or replacement of damaged or inadequate integumental tissues. Further, the company provides contract manufacturing services for various products to corporate customers. It sells its products to hospitals and other healthcare facilities through its direct sales force, commercial partners, and independent sales agents. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About LadRx

LadRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat patients with cancer. The company's advanced drug conjugate, aldoxorubicin that is in late-stage clinical trials is a version of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin. Its pre-clinical therapeutics comprise linker activated drug releases 7, 8, 9, and 10 targeted against cancer The company was formerly known as CytRx Corporation and changed its name to LadRx Corporation in September 2022. LadRx Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

