Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Financial Analysis

Proterra and Ferrari are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Proterra and Ferrari’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra $297.78 million 2.28 -$250.01 million ($1.69) -1.78 Ferrari $5.37 billion N/A $982.60 million $5.38 50.12

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than Proterra. Proterra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferrari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 1 2 3 0 2.33 Ferrari 0 5 7 0 2.58

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Proterra and Ferrari, as reported by MarketBeat.

Proterra currently has a consensus price target of $7.21, suggesting a potential upside of 139.68%. Ferrari has a consensus price target of $253.06, suggesting a potential downside of 6.16%. Given Proterra’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Proterra is more favorable than Ferrari.

Volatility & Risk

Proterra has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrari has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Proterra and Ferrari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra -67.87% -32.62% -23.06% Ferrari 18.44% 38.78% 12.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.0% of Proterra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of Ferrari shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Proterra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ferrari beats Proterra on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc. provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications. It also provides turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization. The Proterra Transit business unit designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric transit buses as an OEM for North American public transit agencies, airports, universities, and other commercial transit fleets. Proterra Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One. The company was founded by Enzo Anselmo Ferrari in 1939 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

