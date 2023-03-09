Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intuitive Machines and Northrop Grumman’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Machines $78.42 million 5.39 -$320,000.00 N/A N/A Northrop Grumman $36.60 billion 1.95 $4.90 billion $31.51 14.77

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than Intuitive Machines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

94.7% of Intuitive Machines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Intuitive Machines and Northrop Grumman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Machines N/A -53.90% -0.36% Northrop Grumman 13.38% 28.29% 9.33%

Volatility and Risk

Intuitive Machines has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrop Grumman has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Intuitive Machines and Northrop Grumman, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Machines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Northrop Grumman 1 6 7 0 2.43

Intuitive Machines currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 241.13%. Northrop Grumman has a consensus target price of $508.13, suggesting a potential upside of 9.22%. Given Intuitive Machines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than Northrop Grumman.

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats Intuitive Machines on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuitive Machines

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy, other U.S. government agencies, and international customers. The Defense Systems segment includes integrated battle management systems, weapons systems and aircraft, and mission systems sustainment and modernization. The Mission Systems segment offers advanced mission solutions and multifunction systems, primarily for the U.S. defense and intelligence community, and international customers. The Space Systems segment delivers end-to-end mission solutions through the design, development, integration, production and operation of space, missile defense, launch and strategic missile systems for national security, civil government, commercial, and international customers. The company was founded by John K. Northrop, Thomas V. Jones, and Kent Kresa in 1939 and is headquartered in Falls Church, VA.

