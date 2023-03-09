VMware (NYSE:VMW) and Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Head to Head Survey

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) and VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Jamf and VMware, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Jamf alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jamf 0 1 5 0 2.83 VMware 0 7 0 0 2.00

Jamf presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.16%. VMware has a consensus price target of $135.88, suggesting a potential upside of 13.04%. Given Jamf’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Jamf is more favorable than VMware.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jamf $478.78 million 5.27 -$141.30 million ($1.17) -17.46 VMware $13.35 billion 3.83 $1.31 billion $3.08 39.03

This table compares Jamf and VMware’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than Jamf. Jamf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VMware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.0% of Jamf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of VMware shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Jamf shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% of VMware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jamf and VMware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jamf -29.51% -9.27% -4.34% VMware 9.84% 949.34% 6.08%

Risk & Volatility

Jamf has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VMware has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VMware beats Jamf on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jamf

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology. The company also offers Jamf Protect, which provides protection of Mac-targeted malware and creates customized telemetry and detections that give enterprise security teams visibility into their Macs; Jamf Threat Defense, a solution to protect workers from malicious attackers; and Jamf Nation, an online community of IT and security professionals focusing on Apple in the enterprise. It sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through channel partners, including Apple. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security. The company was founded by Diane Greene, Mendel Rosenblum, Scott Devine, Edward Wang and Edouard Bugnion in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.