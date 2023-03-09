Short Interest in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Decreases By 5.3%

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVBG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Everbridge from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,413.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,413.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $826,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

Everbridge Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,018,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,985,000 after buying an additional 195,327 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,978,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 43.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,940,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,927,000 after purchasing an additional 590,504 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Everbridge by 6.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,152,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,583,000 after purchasing an additional 65,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,072,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,710,000 after purchasing an additional 316,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $52.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.