ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 467,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 186,198 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 47,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 268,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 56,992 shares during the last quarter.

ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance

ADS-TEC Energy stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57. ADS-TEC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.

