iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Down 5.2% in February

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMXF. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Price Performance

DMXF stock opened at $57.87 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.82 and a 52-week high of $63.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.