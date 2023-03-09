Short Interest in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Declines By 5.3%

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Evo Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOJ opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. Evo Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $11.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evo Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Evo Acquisition by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 129,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Evo Acquisition by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evo Acquisition by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 275,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Evo Acquisition by 5.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 336,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Evo Acquisition by 380.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 252,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 199,672 shares in the last quarter.

Evo Acquisition Company Profile

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

