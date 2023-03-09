ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Short Interest Down 5.3% in February

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 7,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 27.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 33.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX stock opened at $30.21 on Thursday. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $985.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ChampionX had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

