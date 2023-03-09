Short Interest in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW) Decreases By 5.0%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the January 31st total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Bridgetown Stock Performance

Shares of BTWNW opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Bridgetown has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgetown

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgetown stock. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 470,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Bridgetown comprises approximately 0.0% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

