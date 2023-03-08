Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 532 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $167.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.25. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $181.16.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.