Lido Advisors LLC Has $915,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,470,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,405,000 after buying an additional 163,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,854,000 after buying an additional 42,273 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,844,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,065,000 after acquiring an additional 98,903 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,856,000 after purchasing an additional 335,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,591,000 after buying an additional 1,112,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.3 %

MPC opened at $130.21 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.07.

Marathon Petroleum Profile



Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

