Lido Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,710 Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $209.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.98 and its 200 day moving average is $222.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $249.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.56.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

