Lido Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,263,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,435,000 after buying an additional 971,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,495 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,181,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,760,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $39.97 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.18.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

