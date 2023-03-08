First Trust Advisors LP Has $28.93 Million Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,007 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.69% of Watts Water Technologies worth $28,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 500.1% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 10,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $414,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $173.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.51. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.31 and a 52-week high of $181.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.