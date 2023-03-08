First Trust Advisors LP Has $24.36 Million Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 890,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 327,324 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.44% of MDU Resources Group worth $24,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 69.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,318 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 146,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 61,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $32.53.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Further Reading

