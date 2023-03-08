HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HubSpot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,269,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,584,185,000 after buying an additional 102,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 17.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,324,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,154,000 after acquiring an additional 195,888 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in HubSpot by 19.3% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 917,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,841,000 after purchasing an additional 148,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $220,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at $519,931,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $2,633,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,521,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,931,544.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HubSpot from $378.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.65.

NYSE HUBS opened at $402.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.82. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $527.06.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

