Lido Advisors LLC Invests $877,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,760.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,871.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,509.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,540.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,542.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,368. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

