Lido Advisors LLC Invests $914,000 in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 66.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $46,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3,348.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SON stock opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

