Lido Advisors LLC Sells 1,067 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 8.8% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 5.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AON by 749.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,572,000 after acquiring an additional 551,932 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.80.

AON Price Performance

AON opened at $301.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.62. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading

