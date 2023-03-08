Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in Waste Management by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.5% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE WM opened at $149.40 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.11.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

