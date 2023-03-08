Lido Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,638 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $908,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 15,147 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $260.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.94. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $217.92 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

