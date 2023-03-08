Lido Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

