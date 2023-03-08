Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 165.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,181 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the third quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBU has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bank System

Community Bank System Trading Down 2.7 %

In related news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $251,119.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,685.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBU opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average of $62.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.60 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.87%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.