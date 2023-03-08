Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 211.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.07, for a total value of $5,822,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 868,040 shares in the company, valued at $168,460,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,016 shares of company stock worth $37,825,813. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $195.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.64. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $202.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

