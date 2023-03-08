Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Decreased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 41,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $337.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

