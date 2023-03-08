Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $26,000 Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO stock opened at $336.34 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $429.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.80 and a 200 day moving average of $310.67. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.60.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

