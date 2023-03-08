Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $26,000 Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 15.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $133.69 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.50 and a 1 year high of $231.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.55%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Further Reading

