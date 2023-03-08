The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 663,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after acquiring an additional 485,712 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 796,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $380,580.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,373 shares in the company, valued at $14,303,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $380,580.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,373 shares in the company, valued at $14,303,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CG opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.