Lido Advisors LLC Has $867,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

