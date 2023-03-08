Marshall Wace LLP Has $16.80 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 1,926.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,619 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.16% of DocuSign worth $16,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 51.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 34.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in DocuSign by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 36,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU stock opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average is $54.44. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $113.67.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

