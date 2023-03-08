Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $85.75 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $85,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 22,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 54,702 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $5,030,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH stock opened at $95.53 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.18 and its 200 day moving average is $99.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More

