Marshall Wace LLP Has $18.42 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 597,487 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 451,584 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $18,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 69.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,497,000 after purchasing an additional 513,580 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

LUV stock opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

