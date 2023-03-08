Ethic Inc. Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ethic Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.8% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 5.2% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DocuSign Stock Up 1.2 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -98.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 950.57 and a beta of 1.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.44.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.