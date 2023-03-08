ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 160,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 102.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 15,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average of $66.07. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $51.03 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,363,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 196,714,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,970,091,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

