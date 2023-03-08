Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,419 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after buying an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.36, a P/E/G ratio of 950.57 and a beta of 1.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

