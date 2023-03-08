First Manhattan Co. Acquires 5,224,318 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,873.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,503,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,224,318 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of First Manhattan Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $528,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Alphabet by 1,881.3% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 214,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after purchasing an additional 203,213 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Alphabet by 1,842.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,174,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,094 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,934.9% in the third quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 64,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 61,028 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $94.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

