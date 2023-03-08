Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 141,536 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 141,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,682,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 3.1 %

WSM opened at $124.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSM. Morgan Stanley downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.88.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.