First Trust Advisors LP Has $27.13 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57,235 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $27,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 940,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,085,000 after buying an additional 102,784 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 43.4% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 56,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after buying an additional 16,981 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $181.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.72. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

